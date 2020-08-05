Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 4,423 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $46,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.76. The stock had a trading volume of 45,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,176. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $220.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.