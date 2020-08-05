Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 4,691 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC decreased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,853,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 0.54% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $101,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% during the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.01. 2,654,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,416. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78.

