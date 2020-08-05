Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 0.1% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 309.0% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.65. 581,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,822. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.