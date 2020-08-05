Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,185,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193,626 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.3% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 0.40% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $87,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $18,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,922,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48,006.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 96,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 96,012 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 46,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 36,770,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,428,082. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

