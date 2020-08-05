HLS Therapeutics (HLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect HLS Therapeutics to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$18.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.48 million.

Shares of HLS stock traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,316. The firm has a market cap of $545.35 million and a P/E ratio of -34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.27. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$12.91 and a twelve month high of C$25.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is -29.26%.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of HLS Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

