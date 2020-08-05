Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,668 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,861,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 162,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,667,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 158,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,028,000 after buying an additional 144,934 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.35. 416,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,328. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.72 and its 200 day moving average is $142.09.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.