Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.25-18.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.71. Humana also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.25-18.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $414.80.

HUM traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,295. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.61 and a 200 day moving average of $362.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Humana has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $412.70.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

