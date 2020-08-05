Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.49% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on H. ValuEngine raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.45). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 7.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.