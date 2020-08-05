HyperCash Price Tops $1.47 (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $65.75 million and $19.98 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00012655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Allcoin, Bit-Z and ZB.COM. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.02009368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00199670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00081554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000177 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00110756 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,722,054 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Bithumb, Gate.io, Huobi, Cryptopia, OKEx, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Coinnest, HitBTC, Kucoin, Allcoin, Binance and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

