HyperDAO (HDAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.02 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and $2.18 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.01982780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00084295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00197545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00110931 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,965,796 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao.

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.