I/O Coin Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0831 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $35,489.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00793017 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00008789 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00118266 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,318,651 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

