ICON 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $24.58 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003343 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, DragonEX, Binance and OKEx. ICON has a market capitalization of $217.60 million and $24.58 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.43 or 0.01986949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00084278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00197251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00027224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000921 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 850,659,477 coins and its circulating supply is 558,822,156 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, ABCC, Rfinex, IDEX, Gate.io, COSS, Hotbit, OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC, CoinTiger, DragonEX, Allbit, Bithumb, Binance, OOOBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

