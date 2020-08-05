Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,299,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,941,000 after purchasing an additional 53,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,913,000 after purchasing an additional 355,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,741 shares of company stock worth $17,691,455. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.53. 922,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.12.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

