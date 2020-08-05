imbrex Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One imbrex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, imbrex has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $299,590.21 and $239.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get imbrex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $589.77 or 0.05048343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002211 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00051952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030634 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013122 BTC.

imbrex Profile

REX is a token. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.