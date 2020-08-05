Insolar Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Insolar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00005215 BTC on popular exchanges including and Hitbtc, Kucoin and Bitmax. Insolar has a market cap of $24.37 million and $1.74 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insolar Coin Profile

XNS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmax, Kucoin and and Hitbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

