Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $130.00 at Lake Street Capital

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $100.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INSP. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

INSP stock traded up $11.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.09. 9,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,419. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.22 and a beta of 1.34. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $298,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,000 shares of company stock worth $10,064,460. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 54.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

