Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 550,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 47,187 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.6% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $73,141,000. Swedbank increased its position in Intel by 195.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Intel by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $913,670,000 after buying an additional 2,913,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.92. 29,432,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,553,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.92. The company has a market cap of $208.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

