Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:INS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.50. 1,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,119. Intelligent Systems has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Tuesday.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

