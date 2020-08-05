InvestFeed (IFT) Achieves Market Cap of $66,622.24

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. InvestFeed has a total market cap of $66,622.24 and $8.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestFeed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, InvestFeed has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InvestFeed alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00042270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $596.69 or 0.05135759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00052546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030880 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013139 BTC.

About InvestFeed

IFT is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here. InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com.

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestFeed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.