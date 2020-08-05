Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for FireEye (FEYE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) recently:

8/1/2020 – FireEye was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/29/2020 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $14.00 to $15.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.50 to $15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – FireEye was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2020 – FireEye was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/14/2020 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FEYE traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. 13,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,231. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. FireEye Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,176 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,726 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after acquiring an additional 89,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth about $20,084,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

