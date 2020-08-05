InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Given New $37.25 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $31.25 to $37.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of InVitae in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

NYSE:NVTA traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 56,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. InVitae has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $35.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.15.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.16). InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that InVitae will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InVitae news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 18,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $338,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $425,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,863 shares of company stock worth $4,261,151 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in InVitae by 46.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 15.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

