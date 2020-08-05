iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4,495.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,645,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609,286 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $94,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.13. 5,866,556 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

