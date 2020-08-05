iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,092 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $58,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 103,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,852. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $211.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

