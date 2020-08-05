iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,481. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

