iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.27. 14,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,934. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $126.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

