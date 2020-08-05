iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,357.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 405,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,417,000 after purchasing an additional 389,233 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,881.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 309,368 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 85,325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 84,895 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,761,000.

NYSEARCA TFLO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. 56,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,101. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30.

