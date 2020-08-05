Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Clorox Co’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clorox in a report released on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $7.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clorox’s FY2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.42. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

NYSE CLX traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $239.50. The stock had a trading volume of 153,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,526. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Clorox has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $238.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,542,695. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 98.5% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.