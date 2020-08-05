JET8 Price Up 33.3% This Week (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One JET8 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. During the last week, JET8 has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. JET8 has a total market capitalization of $430,356.49 and $2,190.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.02009368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00199670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00081554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000177 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00110756 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official website is jet8.io.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

