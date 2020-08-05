KeyCorp Boosts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $13.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GTES. Barclays upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of GTES stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 4,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 2.02. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $576.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.66 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 13,700 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $138,644.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha bought 100,300 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $956,862.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 703,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,504. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 18.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 127,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $962,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 663,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

