KeyCorp Cuts Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target to $43.00

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVNS. Barclays upgraded Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of AVNS stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $31.98. 755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -70.65, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.18. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $48.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.90 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Blackford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,822.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $21,962,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 434.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 612,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after buying an additional 497,858 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after buying an additional 352,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,669 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,429,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,169,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

