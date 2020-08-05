Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. 101,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,546,296. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 210.46, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

