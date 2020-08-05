Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $1.50 to $2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KOPN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Kopin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. 14,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 66.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Kopin news, CEO John C. C Fan purchased 250,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kopin by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in Kopin by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kopin by 491.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 308,400 shares during the period. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.