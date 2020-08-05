LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Raises Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Price Target to $22.00

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) had its price objective increased by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $20.50 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s previous close.

WIFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:WIFI traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 54,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,765. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $641.01 million, a P/E ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $324,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $119,869.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 51,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 66,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 28,798 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

