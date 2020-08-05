LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Raises Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Price Target to $7.75

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $6.00 to $7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 125.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZAGG. TheStreet cut shares of Zagg from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

NASDAQ:ZAGG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. 32,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,476. Zagg has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.26. Zagg had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Zagg will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Zagg by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zagg by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Zagg during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zagg by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Zagg by 13.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

