Linamar (LNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Linamar (TSE:LNR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter.

Shares of LNR stock traded up C$1.25 on Wednesday, hitting C$41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 34,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$24.57 and a 52-week high of C$49.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Linamar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

