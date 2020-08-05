LINKA (LINKA) Hits Market Cap of $3.00 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. LINKA has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $49,621.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LINKA has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $589.33 or 0.05059726 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00052035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00030630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013172 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.