Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.67 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

