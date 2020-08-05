Lisk (LSK) Market Cap Reaches $164.02 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00011260 BTC on exchanges including BitBay, YoBit, Livecoin and Huobi. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $164.02 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00023580 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00014083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011056 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010691 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 141,089,662 coins and its circulating supply is 125,057,606 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Gate.io, Binance, ChaoEX, YoBit, Bittrex, BitBay, Coinroom, Bitbns, COSS, OKEx, Livecoin, HitBTC, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, Huobi and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.