Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of LFUS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.99. 6,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total transaction of $418,486.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $65,854,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Littelfuse by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 522,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,269,000 after buying an additional 142,567 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,900,000 after buying an additional 136,950 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1,256.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 111,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

