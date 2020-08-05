Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 85,994 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 58,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,102,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,931,000 after purchasing an additional 67,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 152,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,207,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,146,906. The company has a market capitalization of $193.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

