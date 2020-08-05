Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 729.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.13.

CVX stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,347,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,427,084. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $162.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.