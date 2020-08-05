Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 53,409 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1,716.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,409 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $48,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,197,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,623,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.76. The company has a market cap of $206.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

