LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at KeyCorp

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded up $9.97 on Wednesday, hitting $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 91,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,649. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.25.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,568 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in LivePerson by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in LivePerson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in LivePerson by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in LivePerson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 42,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

