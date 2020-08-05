LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Raised to $60.00 at Craig Hallum

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $31.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $9.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,649. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.08 million. On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,941,000 after acquiring an additional 556,214 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,185,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,850,000 after buying an additional 61,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,230,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,703,000 after buying an additional 149,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,739,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,926,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after purchasing an additional 216,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

