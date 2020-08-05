Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,730,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,875,000 after buying an additional 22,848 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $5.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.50. 1,018,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

