Loki (LOKI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $32,647.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Loki has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00004710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a total market cap of $27.13 million and $32,647.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,682.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.56 or 0.03403139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.06 or 0.02500082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00500829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00768488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010905 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.42 or 0.00808228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00061626 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00017839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 49,312,879 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

