LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.20.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $466,056.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,896,026.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $1,939,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 147.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 185.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $358,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.55. LPL Financial has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $99.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

