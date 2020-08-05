Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) is Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 5.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $24,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 318,002 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 623.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 530,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 457,599 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,842. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.