Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MNK. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

NYSE:MNK opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $190.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. Mallinckrodt has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.19 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 39.56% and a positive return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,879,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 507.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,506,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,220 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the first quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 135.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,988,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 1,143,147 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,466,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 438,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.