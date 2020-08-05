Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,003,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544,603 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises about 3.0% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. AKO Capital LLP owned 0.62% of Marriott International worth $171,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,797,000 after purchasing an additional 871,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,754,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,735,000 after purchasing an additional 203,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,798,000 after purchasing an additional 951,912 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $513,931,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,878,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,535,000 after purchasing an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.27. 2,198,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.32.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.